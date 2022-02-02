Global Vinyl Acetate Homopolymer Emulsion Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global Vinyl Acetate Homopolymer Emulsion market was valued at 3183.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PVAc emulsions are best known for their use in wood glues or school glues due to their strong adhesion properties. Applications include coatings, corrugate, paper, printing, wood processing, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), construction, packaging, adhesive and heat-sealing applications. They bond with a variety of substrates, including wood, cloth, paper, or other porous materials.Vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion is mainly used in waterborne adhesives, nonwovens, paper and board coatings and carpet backings.The US is the world`s largest market.The main companies are Henkal, Vinavil, H.B. Fuller and so on

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

Vinavil

H.B. Fuller

Dow

Arkema

Celanese

Chang Chun Group

ITW Polymers

3M

Wacker

AkzoNobel

Liaoning Lushi Chemical

Guangzhou Yijiang Chem

Hexion

By Types:

General Grade

Modified Grade

By Applications:

Water-based Adhesives

Non-wovens

Paper and Paperboard Coatings

Carpet Backings

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

