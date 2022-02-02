4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) is a clear water white liquid and acrylic acid ester, for manufacturing polymers and for use as a feedstock for syntheses. It is used for automotive painting. It helps protect against hardness and anit-rust, as well as offers good color, flatness, smoothness, brightness, and gloss.
Through the investigation and research team in-depth study of each company’s 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate, the content is commonly above 95%min. Besides, it is mainly synthesized by 1,4-butanediol and acrylate with catalyst. As for its downstream applications, there is also no obvious gap for its purity. Thus, classification of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) has been omitted in the report.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) in global, including the following market information:
- Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
- Global top five 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) market was valued at 10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Analysis Level Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) include Osaka Organic Chemical, BASF and Mitsubishi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Analysis Level
- Industrial Grade
Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paints and Coatings
- Adhesives
- Others
Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Osaka Organic Chemical
- BASF
- Mitsubishi Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Players in Global Market
