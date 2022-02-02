Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is a thermoplastic polymer of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA). It is a clear, strong and lightweight plastic generally used as a substitute to glass due to its energy efficiency and weather resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market was valued at 5429.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6449.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General PMMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) include Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik, Chi Mei, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemical, LG MMA, Double Elephant Optical Material, Kuraray and Plaskolite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General PMMA
- Heat Resistant PMMA
- Impact Resistant PMMA
Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Photoelectricity
- Lighting
- Transportation
- Others
Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Evonik
- Chi Mei
- Arkema
- Sumitomo Chemical
- LG MMA
- Double Elephant Optical Material
- Kuraray
- Plaskolite
- Asahi Kasei
- PTTGM
- Shanghai Jingqi
- Zhongmeng Longxin
- Lotte MCC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/