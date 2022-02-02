Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is a thermoplastic polymer of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA). It is a clear, strong and lightweight plastic generally used as a substitute to glass due to its energy efficiency and weather resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121918/global-poly-methyl-methacrylate-market-2022-2028-472

Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market was valued at 5429.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6449.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General PMMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) include Mitsubishi Chemical, Evonik, Chi Mei, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemical, LG MMA, Double Elephant Optical Material, Kuraray and Plaskolite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General PMMA

Heat Resistant PMMA

Impact Resistant PMMA

Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Photoelectricity

Lighting

Transportation

Others

Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Evonik

Chi Mei

Arkema

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Double Elephant Optical Material

Kuraray

Plaskolite

Asahi Kasei

PTTGM

Shanghai Jingqi

Zhongmeng Longxin

Lotte MCC

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121918/global-poly-methyl-methacrylate-market-2022-2028-472

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/