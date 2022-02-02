Global CPVC Pipe & Fittings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The Global CPVC Pipe & Fittings market was valued at 1237.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipe, more commonly known as “CPVC pipe,” is a plumbing material made of highly durable thermoplastic, CPVC. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is white or light yellow, non-toxic loose grain or powder. It is a thermoplastic produced by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin.

A Fittings is used in pipe systems to connect straight pipe or tubing sections, adapt to different sizes or shapes and for other purposes, such as regulating (or measuring) fluid flow. CPVC Fittings is mainly also made by CPVC resinCPVC pipe and fittings have been widely used in household and commercial places. Among those applications, Hot and Cold Water Distribution accounted for the largest share, which was 35% in 2019. Lubrizol plays a key role in the CPVC pipe and fitting market because of its largest share in supplying CPVC compounds. The company chooses to engage in the industry through license. That means Lubrizol usually supplies their CPVC compounds to specific companies and those companies then produce pipe and fittings, and market these products under the brand of Lubrizol. Lubrizol has great reputation in the CPVC pipe and fitting industry. The Global CPVC pipe & fitting consumption is mainly concentrated in Asia for the time being. In 2019, Asia contributed about 46% consumption share followed by Europe, with the consumption share of 22.8%.

By Market Verdors:

Georg Fischer Harvel

NIBCO

IPEX

FIP

Fluidra Group

Ashirvad Pipes(Aliaxis)

Charlotte Pipe

Viking Group

Johnson Controls

Paradise

FinOlex Industries

Supreme

Astral

Bow Plumbing Group

LASCO

Silver-Line Plastics

Tianjin Hongtai Pipe Industry

Huaya Industrial Plastics

Youli Holding

By Types:

CPVC Pipe

CPVC Fitting

By Applications:

Hot and Cold Water Distribution

Waste Water Treatment

Chemical Processing

Fire Sprinkle Systems

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

