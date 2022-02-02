Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Dimethylformamide is an organic compound with the formula (CH3)2NC(O)H. Commonly abbreviated as DMF (although this acronym is sometimes used for dimethylfuran), this colourless liquid is miscible with water and the majority of organic liquids. DMF is a common solvent for chemical reactions. Dimethylformamide is odorless whereas technical grade or degraded samples often have a fishy smell due to impurity of dimethylamine. As its name indicates, it is a derivative of formamide, the amide of formic acid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dimethylformamide (DMF) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Dimethylformamide (DMF) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market was valued at 131.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 208.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
First Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dimethylformamide (DMF) include Samsung Fine Chemicals, BASF, DuPont, Saudis Chemanol, Taminco, Formosa Plastics, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Balaji Amines and Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dimethylformamide (DMF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- First Grade
- Qualified Grade
- Other
Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Polyurethane Processing
- Polyacrylonitrile
- Copper Clad Laminate
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other
Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dimethylformamide (DMF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dimethylformamide (DMF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dimethylformamide (DMF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dimethylformamide (DMF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Samsung Fine Chemicals
- BASF
- DuPont
- Saudis Chemanol
- Taminco
- Formosa Plastics
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
- Balaji Amines
- Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
- Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
- Anyang Chemical Industry
- Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry
- Inner Mengolia Yuanxing
- Luxi Chemical
- Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group
- Anhui Huaihua Group
- Taminco MGC (Nanjing)
- BASF-YPC Company Limited
- Haohua-Junhua Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dimethylformamide (DMF) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dimethylformamide (DMF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dimethylformamide (DMF) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimethylformamide (DMF) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dimethylformamide (DMF) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimethylformamide (DMF) Companies
4 Sights by Product
