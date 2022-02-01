Global Fish Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fish Powder market was valued at 5811.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fish Powder is an excellent high protein feed ingredient. It is a brown powder or cake has been obtained by removing most of the water and some or all of the oil from fish or fish waste. It is an excellent source of protein, lipids (oils), minerals, and vitamins. It is used primarily in diets for aquaculture systems, domestic animals, sometimes used as a high-quality organic fertilizer.

By Market Verdors:

TASA

Diamante

Corpesca S.A.

Austevoll Seafood ASA

COPEINCA

Omega Protein

Austral

Cermaq

Kodiak Fishmeal

Exalmar

Nissui

HAYDUK

Daybrook Fisheries

Rongcheng Hisheng Feed

Chishan Group

Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal

Zhejiang FengYu Halobios

By Types:

Steam Dried(SD) Fish Powder

Flame Dried(FD) Fish Powder

By Applications:

Aquaculture Feed

Poultry Feed

Pig Feed

Pet Food

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fish Powder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fish Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Steam Dried(SD) Fish Powder

1.4.3 Flame Dried(FD) Fish Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fish Powder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aquaculture Feed

1.5.3 Poultry Feed

1.5.4 Pig Feed

1.5.5 Pet Food

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fish Powder Market

1.8.1 Global Fish Powder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fish Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fish Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fish Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fish Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fish Powder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fish Powder Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Fish Powder Sales Volume

