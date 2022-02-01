Global Luxury Lingerie Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Luxury Lingerie market was valued at 997.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.Women tactile feel of luxury fabrics against bare skin is hard to beat. No synthetic comes close to the feel of pure silk, gossamer chiffon and delicate high quality lace. Attributes could include the finest fabrics and trims, pieces sewn in small lots, hand-dyed fabrics, high-profile photoshoots, or simply a remarkable aesthetic.Global Luxury Lingerie key players include Savage&Fenty, Third Love, Adore Me, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 10%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, both have a share about 60 percent. In terms of product, Bra is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Offline Sales, followed by Online Sales.

By Market Verdors:

Agent Provocateur

Honey Birdette

Savage&Fenty

MarieMur

Skims

Third Love

Adore Me

Lounge Lingerie

La Perla

Fleur du Mal

Coco de Mer

Cosabella

Bordelle

Pleasurements

Cuup

By Types:

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Body Suit

Leg Garters

By Applications:

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Luxury Lingerie Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bra

1.4.3 Knickers and Panties

1.4.4 Body Suit

1.4.5 Leg Garters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Offline Sales

1.5.3 Online Sales

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Luxury Lingerie Market

1.8.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Lingerie Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales Volume

