Global Electric Buses Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electric Buses market was valued at 1470.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 23.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An electric bus is a technologically advanced version of a conventional bus, which runs on electricity. In these buses, electric energy is stored in batteries, and can be recharged at charging stations.

By Market Verdors:

King Long United Automotive Industry

BYD

Zhengzhou Yutong

Proterra

Volvo

Solaris

Daimler

Zhongtong

EBUSCO

Ashok Leyland

By Types:

Below 10 Meters

Above 10 Meters

By Applications:

Pure Electric Bus Series Hybrid Bus

Series Parallel Hybrid Bus

Parallel Hybrid Bus

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electric Buses Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Buses Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Below 10 Meters

1.4.3 Above 10 Meters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Buses Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pure Electric Bus Series Hybrid Bus

1.5.3 Series Parallel Hybrid Bus

1.5.4 Parallel Hybrid Bus

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electric Buses Market

1.8.1 Global Electric Buses Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Buses Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electric Buses Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electric Buses Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electric Buses Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Electric Buses Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electric Buses Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Electric Buses Sales Volume

