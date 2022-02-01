Global Busway-Bus Duct Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Busway-Bus Duct market was valued at 9384.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bus duct is a closed metal device composed of copper and aluminum bus bars, which is used to distribute large power for each component of the distributed system. In the indoor low-voltage power transmission trunk project, more and more wires and cables have been replaced.In terms of product type and technology, the products can be divided into Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC), Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC) and Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW). Among them, Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC) occupies the main market, and the market share of output in 2019 is about 60%. From the perspective of product market application, the products can be used in industrial buildings, commercial buildings, municipal buildings, etc., among which commercial buildings account for the largest proportion. In 2019, bus duct systems for commercial buildings account for about 52% of total production.

By Market Verdors:

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB

Eaton

LS Cable & System

Starline (Legrand)

DBTS

Godrej & Boyce

Furukawa Electric

Powell Industries

Honeywell

Dynamic Electricals

PPB

KYODO KY-TEC Corp.

Hua Peng

Wetown

Dasheng Microgrid Technology

Woer

BYE Corporation

GUANGLE

Baosheng Group

Hanhe Cable

By Types:

Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC)

Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW)

By Applications:

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Building

Municipal Buildings

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Busway-Bus Duct Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Busway-Bus Duct Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC)

1.4.3 Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC)

1.4.4 Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Busway-Bus Duct Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Buildings

1.5.3 Commercial Building

1.5.4 Municipal Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Busway-Bus Duct Market

1.8.1 Global Busway-Bus Duct Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Busway-Bus Duct Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Busway-Bus Duct Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Busway-Bus Duct Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Busway-Bus Duct Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Busway-Bus Duct Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

Global Busway-Bus Duct Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027