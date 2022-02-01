February 1, 2022

Global Plant-Based Waters Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Plant-Based Waters market was valued at 3464.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Plant-based Waters are different with the routine beverages which are directly extracted from plants, provide high amount of nutrition.Many of the plant waters remain a lower-sugar, sustainable alternative to routine beverages. These provide trace amounts of nutrition, but like other beverages, it is considered to limit the intake due to their sugar levels.

By Market Verdors:

 

  • PepsiCo
  • Caliwater
  • Happy Tree Group
  • Sibberi
  • Steaz
  • DRINKmaple
  • Harmless Harvest
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • World Waters
  • ARTY Water Company
  • DrinkSEVA
  • All Market
  • Oviva Maple Water Company

By Types:

  • Coconut Water
  • Maple Water
  • Birch Water
  • Artichoke Water

By Applications:

  • Flavored Plant-Based Waters
  • Original Plant-Based Waters

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plant-Based Waters Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plant-Based Waters Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Coconut Water

1.4.3 Maple Water

1.4.4 Birch Water

1.4.5 Artichoke Water

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plant-Based Waters Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Flavored Plant-Based Waters

1.5.3 Original Plant-Based Waters

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Plant-Based Waters Market

1.8.1 Global Plant-Based Waters Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plant-Based Waters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plant-Based Waters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plant-Based Waters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plant-Based Waters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Plant-Based Waters Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plant-Based Waters Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North Am

