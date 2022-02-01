Global Dental Handpiece Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dental Handpiece market was valued at 119.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The dental handpiece is an instrument that uses air or electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, Handpiece are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed Handpiece have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Air-driven high speed, Handpiece typically does not exceed 400,000 rpms, while air-driven low speed Handpiece typically operates under 40,000 rpms. Electric Handpiece offer the advantage of more torque, which can translate to smooth, consistent cutting ability across a wide range of speeds. The classification of Dental Handpiece includes Air-driven Handpiece, Electric Handpiece and Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece, the proportion of Air-driven Handpiece in 2016 is about 66.66%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Dental Handpiece is widely used in hospital and dental clinic. The most proportion of Dental Handpiece is in dental clinic, and the proportion in 2016 is 69.06%. The trend of dental clinic is increasing. Market competition is not intense. Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, NSK, Morita, A-Dec, W&H, Bien-Air, SciCan, DentlEZ etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

NSK

Morita

A-Dec

W&H.

Bien-Air

SciCan

DentlEZ

NOUVAG

Dentatus

Being Foshan Medical Equipment

By Types:

Air-driven Handpiece

Electric Handpiece

Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece

By Applications:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dental Handpiece Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Handpiece Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Air-driven Handpiece

1.4.3 Electric Handpiece

1.4.4 Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Handpiece Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Dental Clinic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dental Handpiece Market

1.8.1 Global Dental Handpiece Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Handpiece Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Handpiece Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Handpiece Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Handpiece Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dental Handpiece Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dental Handpiece Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Dental Handpiece Sales Volume

3.3.1 Nor

