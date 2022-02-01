Global Dimethicone Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dimethicone market was valued at 695.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dimethicone, also called Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), belongs to a group of polymeric organosilicon substances that are commonly referred to as silicones. Dimethicone is the most widely used silicon-based organic polymer, and is particularly known for its strange rheological (or flow) properties. It is optically clear, and, in general, is considered to be inert, non-toxic and non-flammable.Dimethicone has many applications due to its performance properties such as low viscosity variety to temperature change, excellent themal stability, low surface tension and excellent dielectric properties, etc. It is mainly used for daily chemical, chemical additive and machinery, etc. In 2015, amount of dimethicone used in daily chemical took about 29.24%. Chemical additive application took about 43.19%. Machinery application took 8.75%.

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

By Types:

Low Viscosity Dimethicone

Medium Viscosity Dimethicone

High Viscosity Dimethicone

By Applications:

Daily Chemical

Chemical Additive

Machinery

