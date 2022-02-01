February 1, 2022

Solid-State Switch Market Research Report 2022

The global Solid-State Switch market was valued at 978.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A solid-state switch or solid state relay (SSR) is an electronic switching device that switches on or off when an external voltage (AC or DC) is applied across its control terminals.Solid-State Switch have many manufacturers including Omron, Crydom, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Littelfuse, OPTO22, Schneider, Carlo Gavazzi and ect., The top 5 manufacturers` concentration ratio is about 30%. The largest Solid-State Switch consumption region is china, with the market share about 30%. The second region is North America, whose sales market share is more than 20%. AC Output SSRs was the largest segment of global Solid-State Switch market, with a nearly 80% market share. The application of Solid-State Switch includes Building Automation, Industrial Automation Equipment, Power & Energy, Home Appliances and Others. Industrial Automation Equipment was the largest application field, which is nearly 50% market share.

By Market Verdors:

  • Omron
  • Littelfuse
  • Crydom
  • TE Connectivity
  • Carlo Gavazzi Holding
  • Panasonic
  • Opto 22
  • Vishay
  • Celduc Relais
  • Wuxi Gold Control Technology
  • Fujitsu

By Types:

  • AC Output SSRs
  • DC Output SSRs
  • AC/DC Output SSRs

By Applications:

  • Building Automation
  • Industrial Automation Equipment
  • Power & Energy
  • Home Appliances

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Solid-State Switch Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solid-State Switch Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 AC Output SSRs

1.4.3 DC Output SSRs

1.4.4 AC/DC Output SSRs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solid-State Switch Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building Automation

1.5.3 Industrial Automation Equipment

1.5.4 Power & Energy

1.5.5 Home Appliances

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Solid-State Switch Market

1.8.1 Global Solid-State Switch Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid-State Switch Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Solid-State Switch Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Solid-State Switch Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Solid-State Switch Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

