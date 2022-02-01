Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Research Report 2022

The global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems market was valued at 28.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 48.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electric vehicles are gaining importance in modern times because of the rise in global fuel prices and alarming levels of air pollution. There is widespread concern about the negative effects of global warming. In such a scenario the rapid adoption of electric vehicles is seen as the most viable solution. The time taken to charge electric vehicles was one of the major concerns, but with the advent of wireless inductive charging this issue has been resolved. Inductive wireless charging is considered a major breakthrough as it has made the use of plugs and cords redundant. Inductive charging takes place when an electromagnetic field transfers energy between two coils.Currently, The industry concentration is high, the technical barriers and financial barriers of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems are also high. The companies in the world that produce Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems mainly concentrate in North America, Europe, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems, Bosch take the global market share of about 44.37% in 2015, other key manufacturers include Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, WiTricity, Fulton Innovation. The production of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems increased from 2048 K USD in 2014 to 18892 K USD in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 200%. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is explosive. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan are still the mainly consumption regions, due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The global market for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems is expected to reach about 261915 K USD by 2022 from 18892 K USD in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Bosch

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

WiTricity

Fulton Innovation

By Types:

Electromagnetic Induction

Magnetic Resonance

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electromagnetic Induction

1.4.3 Magnetic Resonance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

