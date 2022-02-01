2D Barcode Reader Market Research Report 2022

The global 2D Barcode Reader market was valued at 5630.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A 2D barcode scanner is a process of interpreting two-dimensional barcodes, which store data in two dimensions, rather than in just a series of black and white bars. 2D barcode reader is also called as ?Quick Response Code (QR Code)? as they enable fast data access. The reader deciphers the encoded URL, which leads the browser to the appropriate information. The commercial use of 2D barcode reader started in 1981. A 2D bar code reader is employed in various industries to access associated information extensively.One of the primary reason driving this market increased acceptance of 2D barcodes across various sectors. Another factor driving the demand 2D barcodes is their proficiency to adapt an enormous size of information, unlike 1D barcode scanner. Increased memory at optimum pricing has been a key technological factor, which is an attractive proposition for end users. A key challenge in the market is the insufficiency for capital investment to innovate 2D barcodes. 2D barcode scanners are costlier than their 1D counterparts. Performance, design, and ergonomics are among the top factors of competition among 2D-barcode vendors. Furthermore, price competitiveness offers an additional advantage to barcode scanner vendors. DPM (Direct Part Marking) is introducing new opportunities for manufacturing more automated solutions and track products through its full life cycle. It can be a potential market for the 2D imager. Also, government regulations and policies may result in the adoption of these devices in industries including healthcare & pharmaceuticals, transportation, and military applications.

By Market Verdors:

Honeywell

OCR Canada

Motorola Solutions

Datalogic

Zebra Technologies

Telenor

SATO

Bluebird

Opticon

Denso ADC

NCR

By Types:

QR Codes

Data Matrix Code

PDF417codes

Aztech 2D Barcodes

By Applications:

Retail

Advertisements

Transportation

