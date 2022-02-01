Ferroelectric RAM Market Research Report 2022

The global Ferroelectric RAM market was valued at 255.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM, F-RAM or FRAM) is a random-access memory similar in construction to DRAM but utilizing a ferroelectric layer instead of a dielectric layer to achieve non-volatility. FeRAM is one of a growing number of alternative non-volatile random-access memory technologies which can offer that same functionality as flash memory. FeRAM consists of a grid of small capacitors and associated wiring and signling transistors. Each storage element, a cell, consists of one capacitor and one transistor. Unlike the DRAM use a linear dielectric in its cell capacitor, dielectric structure in the FeRAM cell capacitor usually contains ferroelectric material, typically lead zirconate titanate (PZT). A ferroelectric material has a nonlinear relationship between the applied electric field and the apparent stored charge. The ferroelectric characteristic has the form of a hysteresis loop, which is very similar in shape to the hysteresis loop of ferromagnetic materials. The dielectric constant of a ferroelectric is typically much higher than that of a linear dielectric because of the effects of semi-permanent electric dipoles formed in the crystal structure of the ferroelectric material. When an external electric field is applied across a dielectric, the dipoles tend to align themselves with the field direction, produced by small shifts in the positions of atoms and shifts in the distributions of electronic charge in the crystal structure. After the charge is removed, the dipoles retain their polarization state. Binary “0”s and “1”s are stored as one of two possible electric polarizations in each data storage cell. For example, in the figure a “1” is encoded using the negative remnant polarization “-Pr”, and a “0” is encoded using the positive remnant polarization “+Pr”.In terms of operation, FeRAM is similar to DRAM. Writing is accomplished by applying a field across the ferroelectric layer by charging the plates on either side of it, forcing the atoms inside into the “up” or “down” orientation (depending on the polarity of the charge), thereby storing a “1” or “0”. Reading, however, is somewhat different than in DRAM. The transistor forces the cell into a particular state, say “0”. If the cell already held a “0”, nothing will happen in the output lines. If the cell held a “1”, the re-orientation of the atoms in the film will cause a brief pulse of current in the output as they push electrons out of the metal on the “down” side. The presence of this pulse means the cell held a “1”. Since this process overwrites the cell, reading FeRAM is a destructive process, and requires the cell to be re-written if it was changed. Ferroelectric RAM was proposed by MIT graduate student Dudley Allen Buck in his master`s thesis, Ferroelectrics for Digital Information Storage and Switching, published in 1952. Development of FeRAM began in the late 1980s. Work was done in 1991 at NASA`s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on improving methods of read out, including a novel method of non-destructive readout using pulses of UV radiation. Much of the current FeRAM technology was developed by Ramtron, a fabless semiconductor company. One major licensee is Fujitsu, who operates what is probably the largest semiconductor foundry production line with FeRAM capability. Since 1999 they have been using this line to produce standalone FeRAMs, as well as specialized chips (e.g. chips for smart cards) with embedded FeRAMs. Fujitsu produced devices for Ramtron until 2010. Since 2010 Ramtron`s fabricators have been TI (Texas Instruments) and IBM. Since at least 2001 Texas Instruments has collaborated with Ramtron to develop FeRAM test chips in a modified 130 nm process. In the fall of 2005, Ramtron reported that they were evaluating prototype samples of an 8-megabit FeRAM manufactured using Texas Instruments` FeRAM process. Fujitsu and Seiko-Epson were in 2005 collaborating in the development of a 180 nm FeRAM process. In 2012 Ramtron was acquired by Cypress Semiconductor. FeRAM research projects have also been reported at Samsung, Matsushita, Oki, Toshiba, Infineon, Hynix, Symetrix, Cambridge University, University of Toronto, and the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC, Belgium).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-ferroelectric-ram-2022-920

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

By Types:

Serial Memory

Parallel Memory

By Applications:

Smart Meters

Automotive Electronics

Medical Devices

Wearable Devices

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-ferroelectric-ram-2022-920

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ferroelectric RAM Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ferroelectric RAM Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Serial Memory

1.4.3 Parallel Memory

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ferroelectric RAM Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Smart Meters

1.5.3 Automotive Electronics

1.5.4 Medical Devices

1.5.5 Wearable Devices

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ferroelectric RAM Market

1.8.1 Global Ferroelectric RAM Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ferroelectric RAM Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ferroelectric RAM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ferroelectric RAM Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ferroelectric RAM Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ferroelectric RAM Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ferroelectric RAM Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Ferroelectric Materials Used in the Microwave Application Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Ferroelectric RAM Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ferroelectric Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Ferroelectric Random Access Memory Market Insights and Forecast to 2028