Agricultural Drones Market Research Report 2022

The global Agricultural Drones market was valued at 714.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 27.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Agricultural drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.Farmers are increasing implementing this technology, in farming, to gain better productivity and efficiently use water, land, and fertilizers. Furthermore, the technological, including sensors, better materials, and imaging capabilities, are also expected to fuel the agricultural sector.

By Market Verdors:

Trimble Navigation Ltd

DJI

PrecisionHawk

Parrot SA

3DR

AeroVironment

DroneDeploy

Aeryon Labs

AgEagle Aerial Systems

Avular BV

Blue Sky Agro

Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation

Draganfly Innovations

Effidence

Yamaha Motor Company

Resson Aerospace Corporation

Sentera

By Types:

Fixed Wing Drones

Multi Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

Controller System

Propulsion System

Camera System

By Applications:

Field Mapping

VRA

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Livestock

Agricultural Photography

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agricultural Drones Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fixed Wing Drones

1.4.3 Multi Rotor Drones

1.4.4 Hybrid Drones

1.4.5 Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

1.4.6 Controller System

1.4.7 Propulsion System

1.4.8 Camera System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Field Mapping

1.5.3 VRA

1.5.4 Crop Spraying

1.5.5 Crop Scouting

1.5.6 Livestock

1.5.7 Agricultural Photography

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Agricultural Drones Market

1.8.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Drones Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Agricultural Drones Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Drones Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

