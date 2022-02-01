Electronic Article Surveillance Market Research Report 2022

The global Electronic Article Surveillance market was valued at 124.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags. North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly33.54% in 2016.. The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.01%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.51% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 30.27% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.17% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries .

By Market Verdors:

Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Retail Solutions

Nedap

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

Gunnebo Gateway

Sentry Technology

Ketec

All Tag

Universal Surveillance Systems

By Types:

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection system

Permanent Deactivation Tag

By Applications:

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

