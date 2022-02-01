Thermal Disc Printers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Thermal Disc Printers Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Thermal Disc Printers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Disc Printers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Direct Thermal Printing
- Thermal Retransfer & Dye-sublimation Printing
- Others
Segment by Application
- Government Agency
- Broadcasting and Television
- Education
- Others
By Company
- Seiko Epson
- Primera Technologies
- Rimage
- Microboards
- Formats Unlimited
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermal Disc Printers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermal Disc Printers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Direct Thermal Printing
1.2.3 Thermal Retransfer & Dye-sublimation Printing
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermal Disc Printers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Government Agency
1.3.3 Broadcasting and Television
1.3.4 Education
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermal Disc Printers Production
2.1 Global Thermal Disc Printers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermal Disc Printers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermal Disc Printers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermal Disc Printers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermal Disc Printers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermal Disc Printers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermal Disc Printers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermal Disc Printers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermal Disc Printers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Thermal Disc Printers Sales by Region
