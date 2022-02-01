Ultra-Violet Lamp Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ultra-Violet Lamp market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultra-Violet Lamp market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

UV Mercury Lamp

UV LED

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Surface Treatment

By Company

Xylem

Calgon Carbon

Trojan Technologies

Xenex Disinfection

Osram

Koninklijke Philips

Severn Trent

Heraeus Holding

Halma

Atlantic Ultraviolet

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultra-Violet Lamp Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 UV Mercury Lamp

1.2.3 UV LED

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Water Treatment

1.3.4 Air Treatment

1.3.5 Surface Treatment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Production

2.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Sales by Region (2017-2022)

