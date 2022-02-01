February 1, 2022

Ultra-Violet Lamp Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ultra-Violet Lamp market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultra-Violet Lamp market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • UV Mercury Lamp
  • UV LED
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Food and Beverages
  • Water Treatment
  • Air Treatment
  • Surface Treatment

By Company

  • Xylem
  • Calgon Carbon
  • Trojan Technologies
  • Xenex Disinfection
  • Osram
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Severn Trent
  • Heraeus Holding
  • Halma
  • Atlantic Ultraviolet

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ultra-Violet Lamp Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 UV Mercury Lamp
1.2.3 UV LED
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Water Treatment
1.3.4 Air Treatment
1.3.5 Surface Treatment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Production
2.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Ultra-Violet Lamp Sales by Region (2017-2022)

