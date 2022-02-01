Helical-lobe Compressor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Helical-lobe Compressor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Helical-lobe Compressor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-helicallobe-compressor-2028-464

Segment by Type

Oil-injected

Oil-free

Liquid Injection

Segment by Application

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Mining & Metals

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Others

By Company

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

GE Oil & Gas

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Man SE

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Howden Group Ltd.

Boge Kompressoren

Sullair LLC

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Bauer Kompressoren

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-helicallobe-compressor-2028-464

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Helical-lobe Compressor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Oil-injected

1.2.3 Oil-free

1.2.4 Liquid Injection

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Chemical & Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Food & Beverage

1.3.4 Mining & Metals

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production

2.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Helical-lobe Compressor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Helical Screw Compressor Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Helical Screw Compressor Sales Market Report 2021

Global Helical-lobe Compressor Sales Market Report 2021