Helical-lobe Compressor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Helical-lobe Compressor Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Helical-lobe Compressor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Helical-lobe Compressor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Oil-injected
- Oil-free
- Liquid Injection
Segment by Application
- Chemical & Petrochemicals
- Food & Beverage
- Mining & Metals
- Oil & Gas
- Automotive
- Others
By Company
- Atlas Copco AB
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- GE Oil & Gas
- Gardner Denver, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Man SE
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- Howden Group Ltd.
- Boge Kompressoren
- Sullair LLC
- Kaeser Kompressoren SE
- Bauer Kompressoren
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Helical-lobe Compressor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oil-injected
1.2.3 Oil-free
1.2.4 Liquid Injection
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical & Petrochemicals
1.3.3 Food & Beverage
1.3.4 Mining & Metals
1.3.5 Oil & Gas
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production
2.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
