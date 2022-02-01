February 1, 2022

Helical-lobe Compressor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Helical-lobe Compressor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Helical-lobe Compressor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Oil-injected
  • Oil-free
  • Liquid Injection

Segment by Application

  • Chemical & Petrochemicals
  • Food & Beverage
  • Mining & Metals
  • Oil & Gas
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Company

  • Atlas Copco AB
  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC
  • GE Oil & Gas
  • Gardner Denver, Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Man SE
  • Kobe Steel Ltd.
  • Howden Group Ltd.
  • Boge Kompressoren
  • Sullair LLC
  • Kaeser Kompressoren SE
  • Bauer Kompressoren

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Helical-lobe Compressor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oil-injected
1.2.3 Oil-free
1.2.4 Liquid Injection
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical & Petrochemicals
1.3.3 Food & Beverage
1.3.4 Mining & Metals
1.3.5 Oil & Gas
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production
2.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Helical-lobe Compressor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

