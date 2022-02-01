February 1, 2022

Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Small Sample AFM
  • Large Sample AFM
  • Automated AFM

Segment by Application

  • Materials Science
  • Lifescience
  • Industrial Applications
  • Other

By Company

  • Asylum research
  • Bruker Corporation
  • NT-MDT
  • Park Systems
  • Nanoscience Instruments
  • Hitachi High Technologies America
  • Anasys Instruments Corporation
  • JPK
  • Nanosurf
  • Agilent
  • WITec
  • Shimadzu
  • Scienta Omicron
  • AIST-NT
  • RHK Technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Small Sample AFM
1.2.3 Large Sample AFM
1.2.4 Automated AFM
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Materials Science
1.3.3 Lifescience
1.3.4 Industrial Applications
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Production
2.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

