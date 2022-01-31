Global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Billiards and Snooker Equipment market was valued at 313.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Billiards and snooker are popular cue sports that are played on tables covered with a cloth or baize, with pockets in each corner and in the middle of each long side. This game is played with a cue and synthetic hard balls. The aim of the game is to pocket all the balls for points. There are different types of billiards that are played using different strategies.Rise in online sales, advent of organized retail, low cost of playing the sports for recreation are main factors contributing to the growth of market. E-retailing of various products, including billiards and snooker equipment, is gaining popularity because of it is time-saving and cost-effective. Customers do not need to go to practical store instead of shopping online. As for advent of organized retail, billiards and snooker equipment are primarily sold through organized retail chains like specialty stores and department stores.

In terms of geography, the Americas dominated the global billiards and snooker equipment market during 2016 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period. Factors like established popularity of the game in the US, Canada, and Brazil and numerous associations promoting the sport in the region and across the globe are expected to spur the popularity of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Brunswick Billiards

Diamond Billiard Products

Fury

Imperial International

RILEYLEISURE

By Types:

Tables

Balls and Cues

By Applications:

Sporting Goods Retailers

Online Retail

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

