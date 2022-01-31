Global Anthracite Coal Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Anthracite Coal market was valued at 5687.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .61% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anthracite coal, commonly known as hard coal or called Anthracite, has the highest carbon content, the fewest impurities, and the highest calorific content of all types of coal. Anthracite has advantage characteristics, such as coal-low sulfur, high carbon content and minimal impurities, etc. Anthracite is a critical input in the production of Energy Industry, chemical industry, cement industry and steel industry.Anthracite is a highly carbonated form of clean-burning coal that is different from the more commonly known bituminous (soft) coal.

Anthracite is primarily mined on the surface by retrieving left-over coal from abandoned, previously deep mined underground sites. Huge shovel-like machines, called drag-lines, dig up coal that is buried in the walls and ceilings of the abandoned tunnels. As to the anthracite downstream application, energy industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 37.2% of the consumption in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Siberian Anthracite

Reading Anthracite Coal

Blaskchak Coal Corporation

Robindale Energy & Associated Companies

Atlantic Coal Plc

Xcoal

Celtic Energy

Sadovaya Group

VostokCoal

Atrum

DTEK

Anju Coal Mine

VINACOMIN

Yangquan Coal Industry

Jingmei Group

Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group

Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group

China Shenhua

Feishang Group

Ningxia TLH Group

Lanhua

Shenhuo

Hdcoal

By Types:

Lump Anthracite

Anthracite Fines

By Applications:

Energy Industry

Chemical Industry

Cement Industry

Steel Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anthracite Coal Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anthracite Coal Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Lump Anthracite

1.4.3 Anthracite Fines

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anthracite Coal Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Energy Industry

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Cement Industry

1.5.5 Steel Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Anthracite Coal Market

1.8.1 Global Anthracite Coal Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anthracite Coal Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Anthracite Coal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Anthracite Coal Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Anthracite Coal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Anthracite Coal Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Anthracite Coal Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Anthracite Coal Sales Volume

