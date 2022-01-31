Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging market was valued at 27.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Fiber Optic Product for imaging market. Fiber Optic Product for Imaging discussed in this report, are fused fiber optics-based products, including fiber optics faceplates, fiber optic tapers, etc., are mainly used for military night vision, medical and dental areas, scientific and commercial applications. Fiber Optic Tapers utilize a coherent fiber optic plate that transmits either a magnified or reduced image from its input surface to its output surface. These low distortion tapers are made with EMA Fibers to absorb light and are optimized for 1/2 or 2/3 sensor chip sizes.

Magnification is a ratio of the diameters of the large and small ends of the tapers. Typical applications include image magnification or reduction, sensor coupling, fluoroscopy, and light sensors. Fiber Optic Faceplates transmit images from input surface to output surface using coherent fibers. Common uses include CRT/LCD displays, sensor coupling, X-ray imaging and image intensification. All tapers and faceplates are suitable for visible and NIR applications and feature beveled edges. Fiber Optic Image Conduits transmit images from one polished face to the other and can be used straight or bent to fit space requirements without loss of light transmission.

China is one of the largest manufacturing bases of fiber optic product for imaging industry, over 39% of fiber optic product for imaging are manufactured in this region. Due to large capital expenditure in R&D and equipment and cheaper labor, as well as tremendous downstream demand and potential, capacity and production is rising significantly. Besides China, USA is the second largest consumption market in terms of volume, and largest market in terms of value. Leading manufacturers are Incom, Schott, Hamamatsu, Honsun, North Night Vision, etc. Concentration rate of top 5 is 82.7% in 2017, compare to 83.1% in 2013.

By Market Verdors:

Incom

Schott

CeramOptec

Hamamatsu Photonics

Honsun

North Night Vision

Changcheng Microlight

China Opto-Electro

Nanjing Weston

By Types:

Fiber Optic Faceplate

Fiber Optic Taper

By Applications:

Night Vision Application

Medical and Dental Application

Commercial and Industrial Application

Scientific Application

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fiber Optic Faceplate

1.4.3 Fiber Optic Taper

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Night Vision Application

1.5.3 Medical and Dental Application

1.5.4 Commercial and Industrial Application

1.5.5 Scientific Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market

1.8.1 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

