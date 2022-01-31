Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automated Dispensing Machines market was valued at 1266.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automatic dispensing machines (ADM) or (automated drug cabinets) are a computerized drug storage and dispensing device used in the health care settings like hospitals and nursing homes, and are located at the point of care (the ward, ICU, ED) rather than in the central pharmacy.Hospitals held a majority share of 56.1% of the end-use segment in 2017. Lack of adequate pharmacy inventory management practices in the hospitals is one of the factors indicating the increasing risk of medication errors. A key factor impacting the market growth is the lack of pharmacists and technicians.

By Market Verdors:

Aesynt Incorporated

BD

Omnicell

Script Pro

Avery Weigh-Tronix

Pearson Medical Technologies

Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System

Baxter Healthcare

Capsa Solutions

By Types:

Single Dispensing Machine

Double Dispensing Machine

Non-Standard Dispensing Machine

By Applications:

Hospitals

Retail Drug Stores

Pharmacies

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automated Dispensing Machines Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Single Dispensing Machine

1.4.3 Double Dispensing Machine

1.4.4 Non-Standard Dispensing Machine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Retail Drug Stores

1.5.4 Pharmacies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market

1.8.1 Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automated Dispensing Machines Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automated Dispensing Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automated Dispensing Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automated Dispensing Machines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

