Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lab-on-a-Chip Device market was valued at 6250.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A lab-on-a-chip (LOC) is a device that integrates one or severallaboratoryfunctions on a singleintegrated circuit(commonly called a “chip”) of only millimeters to a few square centimeters to achieve automation and high-throughput screening.The Americas is the global leader in Lab-on-a-Chip device market owing to increasing advances in molecular biology and genetic engineering techniques as well as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

By Market Verdors:

BD

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Bio-Rad

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

PerkinElmer

IDEX

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cepheid

By Types:

Microarrays

Microfluidics

Tissue Biochip

By Applications:

Hospitals and Clinics

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Forensic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lab-on-a-Chip Device Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Microarrays

1.4.3 Microfluidics

1.4.4 Tissue Biochip

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals and Clinics

1.5.3 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

1.5.4 Forensic Laboratories

1.5.5 Academic & Research Institutes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market

1.8.1 Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lab-on-a-Chip Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

