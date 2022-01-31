Food Glycerine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glycerol (also called glycerine or glycerin; see spelling differences) is a simple polyol compound. It is a colorless, odorless, viscous liquid that is sweet-tasting and non-toxic. The glycerol backbone is found in many lipids which are known as glycerides. It is widely used in the food industry as a sweetener and humectant and in pharmaceutical formulations. Glycerol has three hydroxyl groups that are responsible for its solubility in water and its hygroscopic nature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Glycerine in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Glycerine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Glycerine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Food Glycerine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Glycerine market was valued at 690.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 957.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Glycerine include P&G Chemicals, Oleon, KLK OLEO, Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Oleochemicals, Musim MAS, Dow Chemical, Wilmar International and Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Glycerine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Glycerine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Glycerine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Global Food Glycerine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Glycerine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Juice

Wine

Meat Product

Pet Food

Others

Global Food Glycerine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Glycerine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Glycerine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Glycerine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Glycerine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Food Glycerine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

P&G Chemicals

Oleon

KLK OLEO

Emery Oleochemicals

IOI Oleochemicals

Musim MAS

Dow Chemical

Wilmar International

Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn

Vance Bioenergy

Cargill

PT SOCI MAS

Vantage Oleochemicals

Godrej Industries

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Qingyuan Futai

Cambridge Olein

Shuangma Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Glycerine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Glycerine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Glycerine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Glycerine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Glycerine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Glycerine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Glycerine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Glycerine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Glycerine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Glycerine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Glycerine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Glycerine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Glycerine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Glycerine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Glycerine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Glycerine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Glycerine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Food Grade

