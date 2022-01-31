Liquid Argon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Liquid argon is tasteless, colorless, odorless, noncorrosive, nonflammable, and extremely cold. Belonging to the family of rare gases, argon is the most plentiful, making up approximately 1% of the earth’s atmosphere. It is monatomic and extremely inert, forming no known chemical compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Argon in global, including the following market information:

The global Liquid Argon market was valued at 3459.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4384.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Argon include Linde, Air Liquide, Prax Air, Air Products, Messer Group, Yingde Gases Group, BASF, Nippon Shokubai and BAOWU, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Liquid Argon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Pure Grade

High Purity Grade

Ultra Pure Grade

Welding & Cutting

Semiconductor Industry

Photovoltaic Industry

Smelting

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Air Liquide

Prax Air

Air Products

Messer Group

Yingde Gases Group

BASF

Nippon Shokubai

BAOWU

EuroChem

HBIS Group

Baosteel Gases

Sasol

SHOUGANG OXYGEN PLANT

SHANGONG IRON&STEEL GROUP

Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES

SABIC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liquid Argon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liquid Argon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liquid Argon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liquid Argon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liquid Argon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liquid Argon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liquid Argon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liquid Argon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liquid Argon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liquid Argon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liquid Argon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Argon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Argon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Argon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Argon Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Argon Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Liquid Argon Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pure Grade

4.1.3 High Purity Grade

