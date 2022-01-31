Global Persulfates Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Persulfates market was valued at 432.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .1% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Persulfates are produced in the form of a dry white crystalline powder that is odorless.Currently, PeroxyChem, United Initiators, Ak-Kim Kimya, MGC, Sanyuan Chem, Fujian Zhanhua, Hebei Yatai, Tongling Huaxing and Shanxi Baohua are major manufacturers of this industry. Fujian Zhanhua is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Fujian Zhanhua was 58187 tons, and the company held a share of 17.48%.

By Market Verdors:

PeroxyChem

United Initiators

Ak-Kim Kimya

MGC

Adeka

VR Persulfates

Yoyo Chem

Sanyuan Chem

Fujian Zhanhua

Hebei Yatai

Tongling Huaxing

Shanxi Baohua

Hebei Jiheng

Fujian Hongguan

ABC Chemicals

Stars Chem

Hengshui Jiamu

By Types:

Ammonium Persulfate

Sodium Persulfate

Potassium Persulfate

By Applications:

Initiator

Electronics

Pulp, Paper & Textiles

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Soil Stabilization

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Persulfates Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Persulfates Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ammonium Persulfate

1.4.3 Sodium Persulfate

1.4.4 Potassium Persulfate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Persulfates Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Initiator

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Pulp, Paper & Textiles

1.5.5 Oil & Gas

1.5.6 Water Treatment

1.5.7 Soil Stabilization

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Persulfates Market

1.8.1 Global Persulfates Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Persulfates Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Persulfates Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Persulfates Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Persulfates Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Persulfates Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Persulfates Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

