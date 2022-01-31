Refinery Catalyst Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Refining catalyst is a substance that aids in the conversion of petroleum refinery naphthas into high-octane liquid products. Besides, it also converts low octane hydrocarbons into cyclic naphthalenes and other branched alkanes. Then, these are again dehydrogenated to produce aromatic hydrocarbons with high octane number. Refining catalyst produces high valued elements that are used in petrochemicals, diesel, and gasoline.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refinery Catalyst in global, including the following market information:

Global Refinery Catalyst Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refinery Catalyst Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Refinery Catalyst companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refinery Catalyst market was valued at 5301.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6420.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

FCC Catalysts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refinery Catalyst include Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Criterion, Johnson Matthey, Haldor Topsoe, UOP (Honeywell), Axens and JGC C&C, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refinery Catalyst manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refinery Catalyst Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refinery Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

FCC Catalysts

Hydro-processing Catalyst

Others

Global Refinery Catalyst Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refinery Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dispersed Catalyst

Supported Catalyst

Global Refinery Catalyst Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refinery Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refinery Catalyst revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refinery Catalyst revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refinery Catalyst sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Refinery Catalyst sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Criterion

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

UOP (Honeywell)

Axens

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

HCpect

