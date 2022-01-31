Machine Glazed Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

MG or Machine Glazed is an uncoated paper with shiny appearance on one side and a slightly rough surface on the other side. It combines high tensile strength properties of Kraft paper together with smoothness and shine for excellent printability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Glazed Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Machine Glazed Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Machine Glazed Paper market was valued at 1899.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2825.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 40 GSM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Machine Glazed Paper include Mondi Group, Stora Enso, Gascogne, Verso Paper, Heinzel Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Asia Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper and Brandia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Machine Glazed Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Machine Glazed Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 40 GSM

40-70 GSM

70-100 GSM

Above 100 GSM

Global Machine Glazed Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Medical & Hygiene

Global Machine Glazed Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Machine Glazed Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Machine Glazed Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Machine Glazed Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Machine Glazed Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi Group

Stora Enso

Gascogne

Verso Paper

Heinzel Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

Asia Pulp & Paper

Daio Paper

Brandia

BillerudKorsnas

Twin Rivers Paper

Siam Nippon Industrial Paper

Burgo Group

BPM Inc

Laufenberg GmbH

Thai Paper Mill

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Machine Glazed Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Machine Glazed Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Machine Glazed Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Machine Glazed Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Machine Glazed Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Machine Glazed Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Machine Glazed Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Machine Glazed Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Machine Glazed Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Machine Glazed Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Machine Glazed Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Glazed Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Machine Glazed Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Glazed Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

