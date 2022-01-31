Machine Glazed Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Machine Glazed Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
MG or Machine Glazed is an uncoated paper with shiny appearance on one side and a slightly rough surface on the other side. It combines high tensile strength properties of Kraft paper together with smoothness and shine for excellent printability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Glazed Paper in global, including the following market information:
- Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Machine Glazed Paper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Machine Glazed Paper market was valued at 1899.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2825.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 40 GSM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Machine Glazed Paper include Mondi Group, Stora Enso, Gascogne, Verso Paper, Heinzel Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Asia Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper and Brandia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Machine Glazed Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Machine Glazed Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Up to 40 GSM
- 40-70 GSM
- 70-100 GSM
- Above 100 GSM
Global Machine Glazed Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Medical & Hygiene
Global Machine Glazed Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Machine Glazed Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Machine Glazed Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Machine Glazed Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Machine Glazed Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mondi Group
- Stora Enso
- Gascogne
- Verso Paper
- Heinzel Group
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Asia Pulp & Paper
- Daio Paper
- Brandia
- BillerudKorsnas
- Twin Rivers Paper
- Siam Nippon Industrial Paper
- Burgo Group
- BPM Inc
- Laufenberg GmbH
- Thai Paper Mill
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Machine Glazed Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Machine Glazed Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Machine Glazed Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Machine Glazed Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Machine Glazed Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Machine Glazed Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Machine Glazed Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Machine Glazed Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Machine Glazed Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Machine Glazed Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Machine Glazed Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Machine Glazed Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Glazed Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Machine Glazed Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Glazed Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
