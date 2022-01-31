Polyimide Tubing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyimide Tubing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Polyimide tubes are tubes of polyimide materials made by a unique molding process. Polyimide has excellent mechanical, electrical and temperature properties. Compared with other high molecular polymers, polyimide can be made into ultra-thin, ultra-thin insulating tubes with high temperature resistance, high pressure resistance and high temperature, strength, chemical resistance, low vacuum release, anti-nuclear irradiation, softness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyimide Tubing in global, including the following market information:
- Global Polyimide Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Polyimide Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)
- Global top five Polyimide Tubing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyimide Tubing market was valued at 363.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 460.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seamless Tubing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyimide Tubing include Furukawa Electric, MicroLumen, Nordson MEDICAL, HPC Medical Products, Putnam Plastics, Elektrisola, Zeus(MWC Technologies), Shenzhen D.soar Green and Huizhou Fusheng Insulation Materials. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyimide Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyimide Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Polyimide Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Seamless Tubing
- Spiral Wound Tubing
Global Polyimide Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Polyimide Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical
- Electronic
- Others
Global Polyimide Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Polyimide Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyimide Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyimide Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyimide Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)
- Key companies Polyimide Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Furukawa Electric
- MicroLumen
- Nordson MEDICAL
- HPC Medical Products
- Putnam Plastics
- Elektrisola
- Zeus(MWC Technologies)
- Shenzhen D.soar Green
- Huizhou Fusheng Insulation Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyimide Tubing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyimide Tubing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyimide Tubing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyimide Tubing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyimide Tubing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyimide Tubing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyimide Tubing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyimide Tubing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyimide Tubing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyimide Tubing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyimide Tubing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyimide Tubing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyimide Tubing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide Tubing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyimide Tubing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide Tubing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyimide Tubing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
