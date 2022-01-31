Polyimide Tubing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyimide tubes are tubes of polyimide materials made by a unique molding process. Polyimide has excellent mechanical, electrical and temperature properties. Compared with other high molecular polymers, polyimide can be made into ultra-thin, ultra-thin insulating tubes with high temperature resistance, high pressure resistance and high temperature, strength, chemical resistance, low vacuum release, anti-nuclear irradiation, softness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyimide Tubing in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyimide Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyimide Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Polyimide Tubing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyimide Tubing market was valued at 363.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 460.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Seamless Tubing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyimide Tubing include Furukawa Electric, MicroLumen, Nordson MEDICAL, HPC Medical Products, Putnam Plastics, Elektrisola, Zeus(MWC Technologies), Shenzhen D.soar Green and Huizhou Fusheng Insulation Materials. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyimide Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyimide Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Polyimide Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Seamless Tubing

Spiral Wound Tubing

Global Polyimide Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Polyimide Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Electronic

Others

Global Polyimide Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Polyimide Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyimide Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyimide Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyimide Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Polyimide Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Furukawa Electric

MicroLumen

Nordson MEDICAL

HPC Medical Products

Putnam Plastics

Elektrisola

Zeus(MWC Technologies)

Shenzhen D.soar Green

Huizhou Fusheng Insulation Materials

