Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Research Report 2022

The global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market was valued at 6853.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
PCB inspection equipment uses cameras, X-rays, and ultrasonic or UV radiation to detect defects in PCBs.The demand for X-ray inspection systems due to the production process of PCBs has also increased due to growth in the telecom industry.
By Market Verdors:
- Ibiden
- Nippon Mektron
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Tripod Technology
- TTM Technologies
- Unimicron Technology
- Young Poong Electronics
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding
- CMK
- Daeduck Electronics
- Hannstar Board Technology
- Kingboard Chemical Holdings
- Multek
- Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board
By Types:
- Single Panel
- Double Panel
- Multilayer Panel
By Applications:
- TVs
- Digital Cameras
- MP3 Players
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Single Panel
1.4.3 Double Panel
1.4.4 Multilayer Panel
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 TVs
1.5.3 Digital Cameras
1.5.4 MP3 Players
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market
1.8.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
