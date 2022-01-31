Thermally Modified Wood Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermally Modified Wood is referring to a wood which is modified by a controlled pyrolysis process. In this process, the wood is heated up to 180°Celcius, in the absence of oxygen. This process helps the chemical to change its cell structure of cell wall components in the wood in order to increase its durability. During this process, the low oxygen content prevents the wood from burning even at the high temperature. There are five thermal modification processes: Thermowood, Retification Process, Les Bois Perdure, Plato Process, and Oil Heat Treatment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermally Modified Wood in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121698/global-thermally-modified-wood-market-2022-2028-367

Global Thermally Modified Wood Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermally Modified Wood Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m3)

Global top five Thermally Modified Wood companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermally Modified Wood market was valued at 4325.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5239.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermo-S Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermally Modified Wood include Arbor Wood, Lunawood, SWM-Wood, Stora Enso, Thermory, Cambia by NFP, Timura Holzmanufaktur, Novawood and Karava, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermally Modified Wood manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermally Modified Wood Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)

Global Thermally Modified Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermo-S

Thermo-D

Other

Global Thermally Modified Wood Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)

Global Thermally Modified Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Thermally Modified Wood Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)

Global Thermally Modified Wood Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermally Modified Wood revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermally Modified Wood revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermally Modified Wood sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m3)

Key companies Thermally Modified Wood sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arbor Wood

Lunawood

SWM-Wood

Stora Enso

Thermory

Cambia by NFP

Timura Holzmanufaktur

Novawood

Karava

Thermoarena

Bingaman & Son Lumber

Hardwoods

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121698/global-thermally-modified-wood-market-2022-2028-367

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermally Modified Wood Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermally Modified Wood Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermally Modified Wood Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermally Modified Wood Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermally Modified Wood Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermally Modified Wood Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermally Modified Wood Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermally Modified Wood Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermally Modified Wood Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermally Modified Wood Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermally Modified Wood Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermally Modified Wood Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermally Modified Wood Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermally Modified Wood Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermally Modified Wood Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermally Modified Wood Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/