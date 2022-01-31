MEMS Sensors Market Research Report 2022

The global MEMS Sensors market was valued at 21.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

MEMS sensors are replacing traditional electro-mechanical accelerometers because they offer tactical grade performance. They povide the functionality required to measure motion in three-dimensional space. Digital signal processors calibrates the sensors during runtime. They intelligently convert raw sensor data from multiple sensors. The output from MEMs sensors creates application-specific data.

By Market Verdors:

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Automotive Plc

Denso Corporation

General Electric Co.

Freescale Semiconductors Ltd.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

By Types:

MEMS pressure sensor

MEMS inertial sensors

MEMS microphone

By Applications:

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

