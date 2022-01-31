January 31, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Farnesene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 min read
5 hours ago grandresearchstore

Farnesene is a pale yellow to yellow liquid with a vegetative scent and a taste of green vegetables with a fruity aftertaste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Farnesene in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Farnesene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Farnesene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Farnesene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Farnesene market was valued at 47 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 64 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Beta Farnesene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Farnesene include Amyris Brasil(DSM) and ADL Biopharma etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Farnesene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Farnesene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Farnesene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Beta Farnesene
  • Alpha Farnesene

Global Farnesene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Farnesene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Nutraceuticals
  • Polymers & Adhesives
  • Solvents
  • Tires & LFR
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

Global Farnesene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Farnesene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Farnesene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Farnesene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Farnesene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Farnesene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Amyris Brasil(DSM)
  • ADL Biopharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Farnesene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Farnesene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Farnesene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Farnesene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Farnesene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Farnesene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Farnesene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Farnesene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Farnesene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Farnesene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Farnesene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Farnesene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Farnesene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Farnesene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Farnesene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Farnesene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Farnesene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Beta Farnesene
4.1.3 Alpha Farnesene
4.2 By Type – Global Farnesene Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Global CPP Packaging Films Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

4 hours ago grandresearchstore
4 min read

Global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

4 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Global Machine Tool Coolant System Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

4 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Ophiocordyceps Sinensis Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Dermal Curette Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Sterile Surface Disinfectant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Ibuprofen API Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4 hours ago grandresearchstore