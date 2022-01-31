White Oils Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

White Oil (sometimes also called Base Oil, White Mineral Oil, Liquid Paraffin Wax, Normal Paraffin, etc.) is a transparent, colourless, odourless, or almost odourless, oily liquid composed of saturated hydrocarbons came from petroleum, coal or natural gas etc. It is a complex composition of hydrocarbons and consists mainly of mixtures of straight-chain alkanes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of White Oils in global, including the following market information:

Global White Oils Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global White Oils Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five White Oils companies in 2021 (%)

The global White Oils market was valued at 3401.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4120.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of White Oils include Sasol, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Farabi Petrochem, Savita, Nippon Oil, CEPSA, Eni and H&R Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the White Oils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global White Oils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global White Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global White Oils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global White Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Solvent Oil

Lubricants

Polystyrene and Other Polymers

Adhesive

Other

Global White Oils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global White Oils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies White Oils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies White Oils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies White Oils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies White Oils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sasol

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Farabi Petrochem

Savita

Nippon Oil

CEPSA

Eni

H&R Group

SEOJIN CHEM

Sonneborn

MORESCO

KDOC

Atlas Setayesh Mehr

Gandhar Oil

FPCC

CNPC

Sinopec

ChemChina

Yitai Petro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 White Oils Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global White Oils Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global White Oils Overall Market Size

2.1 Global White Oils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global White Oils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global White Oils Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top White Oils Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global White Oils Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global White Oils Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global White Oils Sales by Companies

3.5 Global White Oils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 White Oils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers White Oils Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Oils Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 White Oils Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Oils Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global White Oils Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Cosmetic Grade

4.1.4 Food Grade

