Global Underwater Pelletizing System Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Underwater Pelletizing System market was valued at 108.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Underwater Pelletizing System is a new machine used in the processing of semi-finished polymer, getting the name because that its cutting process was underwater.For the major players of Underwater Pelletizing System, MAAG Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Nordson, Wuxi Huachen, ECON and Ips Intelligent Pelletizing Solutions. Top 5 players accounted for 49.54% of the Global Underwater Pelletizing System revenue market share in 2019. In this study, the sales market for Underwater Pelletizing System was divided into five geographic regions.

Asia-Pacific occupied the largest sales market share with 47.52% in 2019. It is followed by North America and Europe with 22.26% and 20.47% respectively, while other regions have smaller market. On the basis of product type, Below 1000 kg/h segment is projected to account for the largest production volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 66.63% share in 2019 in terms of volume. In the applications, Petrochemical & Chemical segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 63.42% in 2019 in terms of volume.

By Market Verdors:

MAAG Group

Nordson

Wuxi Huachen

ECON

Ips Intelligent Pelletizing Solutions

Coperion

Davis-Standard

Farrel Pomini

Trendelkamp

Cowin Extrusion

By Types:

Below 1000 kg/h

1000-5000 kg/h

Above 5000 kg/h

By Applications:

Petrochemical & Chemical

Pharma & Food

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Underwater Pelletizing System Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Underwater Pelletizing System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Below 1000 kg/h

1.4.3 1000-5000 kg/h

1.4.4 Above 5000 kg/h

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Underwater Pelletizing System Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Petrochemical & Chemical

1.5.3 Pharma & Food

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Underwater Pelletizing System Market

1.8.1 Global Underwater Pelletizing System Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Underwater Pelletizing System Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Underwater Pelletizing System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Underwater Pelletizing System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Underwater Pelletizing System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Underwater Pelletizing System Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

