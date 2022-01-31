Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Dead burning is also called hard burning. It is a process in which a refractory raw material is calcined at a sufficiently high temperature to achieve sufficient sintering.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) market was valued at 1756.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2155.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.90 Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) include RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Kumas Magnesite Works, Nedmag Industries, Grecian Magnesite, Baymag and Industrias Penoles, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0.90 Grade
- 0.95 Grade
- 0.97 Grade
- Other
Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Steel Industry
- Cement Industry
- Non-ferrous Metal Industry
- Glass Industry
- Other
Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- RHI-Magnesita
- Magnezit Group
- SMZ Jelsava
- Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
- Kumas Magnesite Works
- Nedmag Industries
- Grecian Magnesite
- Baymag
- Industrias Penoles
- Ube Material Industries
- Haicheng Houying Group
- Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
- Haicheng Huayu Group
- Jiachen Group
- Qinghua Refractory Group
- Dashiqiao Huamei Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/