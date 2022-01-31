Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dead burning is also called hard burning. It is a process in which a refractory raw material is calcined at a sufficiently high temperature to achieve sufficient sintering.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) market was valued at 1756.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2155.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.90 Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) include RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Kumas Magnesite Works, Nedmag Industries, Grecian Magnesite, Baymag and Industrias Penoles, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.90 Grade

0.95 Grade

0.97 Grade

Other

Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Industry

Cement Industry

Non-ferrous Metal Industry

Glass Industry

Other

Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RHI-Magnesita

Magnezit Group

SMZ Jelsava

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas Magnesite Works

Nedmag Industries

Grecian Magnesite

Baymag

Industrias Penoles

Ube Material Industries

Haicheng Houying Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Haicheng Huayu Group

Jiachen Group

Qinghua Refractory Group

Dashiqiao Huamei Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Companies

