Multimedia Chipsets Market Research Report 2022

The global Multimedia Chipsets market was valued at 2061.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A chipset is a group of integrated circuits (microchips) that can be used together to serve a single function and are therefore manufactured and sold as a unit.Leading companies in the multimedia chipsets market are currently witnessing a high demand for smartphones and other handheld and portable devices across the world. Users are not only demanding better quality of hardware components, but also demand them to be as cost-effective as possible. This drives the multimedia chipsets players into regular and intensive phases of research and development. As a result of the high rate of technological innovation, both players and consumers retain an improving quality of the devices as well as market revenue increments.

By Market Verdors:

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

NVIDIA

MediaTek

DSP Group

Apple

Actions Semiconductor

Broadcom Corporation

Marvell Technology Group

Samsung

By Types:

Audio Chipsets

Graphics Chipsets

By Applications:

Digital Cable TV

Set Top Box And IPTV

Home Media Players

Handheld Devices

