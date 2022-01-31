Platinum Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Platinum Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Platinum is a chemical element with symbol Pt and atomic number 78. It is a dense, malleable, ductile, highly unreactive, precious, silverish-white transition metal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Platinum Powder in global, including the following market information:
- Global Platinum Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Platinum Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (g)
- Global top five Platinum Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Platinum Powder market was valued at 60 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Platinum Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Platinum Powder include Johnson Matthey, Aida Chemical, Tanaka, Heraeus Electronics, American Elements, ZheJiang Changgui Metal, Shoei Chemical, Ames Goldsmith and Technic. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Platinum Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Platinum Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)
Global Platinum Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High Platinum Powder
- Alloyed Platinum Powder
Global Platinum Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)
Global Platinum Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Catalysts
- Electronics
- Chemical
- Jewelry
- Others
Global Platinum Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)
Global Platinum Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Platinum Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Platinum Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Platinum Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (g)
- Key companies Platinum Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson Matthey
- Aida Chemical
- Tanaka
- Heraeus Electronics
- American Elements
- ZheJiang Changgui Metal
- Shoei Chemical
- Ames Goldsmith
- Technic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Platinum Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Platinum Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Platinum Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Platinum Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Platinum Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Platinum Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Platinum Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Platinum Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Platinum Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Platinum Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Platinum Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Platinum Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Platinum Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platinum Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Platinum Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platinum Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Platinum Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
