Platinum Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Platinum is a chemical element with symbol Pt and atomic number 78. It is a dense, malleable, ductile, highly unreactive, precious, silverish-white transition metal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Platinum Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Platinum Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Platinum Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (g)

Global top five Platinum Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Platinum Powder market was valued at 60 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Platinum Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Platinum Powder include Johnson Matthey, Aida Chemical, Tanaka, Heraeus Electronics, American Elements, ZheJiang Changgui Metal, Shoei Chemical, Ames Goldsmith and Technic. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Platinum Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Platinum Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)

Global Platinum Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Platinum Powder

Alloyed Platinum Powder

Global Platinum Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)

Global Platinum Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Catalysts

Electronics

Chemical

Jewelry

Others

Global Platinum Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (g)

Global Platinum Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Platinum Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Platinum Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Platinum Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (g)

Key companies Platinum Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Matthey

Aida Chemical

Tanaka

Heraeus Electronics

American Elements

ZheJiang Changgui Metal

Shoei Chemical

Ames Goldsmith

Technic

