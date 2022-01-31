Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Research Report 2022

The global Electrically Conductive Adhesives market was valued at 178.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market. An electrically conductive adhesive is a glue that is primarily used for electronics.The electric conductivity is caused by a component that makes ca. 80% of the total mass of an electrically conductive adhesive. This conductive component is suspended in a sticky component that holds the electrically conductive adhesive together. The particles of the conductive component are in contact to each other and in this way make electric current possible. Electrically Conductive Adhesives industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, which production volume accounted for more than 47.04% of the total production volume of global Electrically Conductive Adhesives in 2016. Henkel is the world leading manufacturer in global Electrically Conductive Adhesives market with the market share of 13.70%, in terms of revenue, followed by H.B. Fuller, DOW Corning, Panacol-Elosol and 3M. Compared to 2015, Electrically Conductive Adhesives market managed to increase revenue by 5.32 percent to 1646.41 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1563.21 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Electrically Conductive Adhesives raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Electrically Conductive Adhesives.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

DOW Corning

Panacol-Elosol

3M

Aremco Products

Mereco Technologies

Holland Shielding

M.G. Chemicals

Masterbond

Kemtron

By Types:

Epoxy Based Adhesive

Silicone Based Adhesive

Acrylic Based Adhesive

By Applications:

Automotive Market

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace Market

Biosciences Market

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

