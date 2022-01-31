Post CMP Cleaning Solutions Market Research Report 2022

The global Post CMP Cleaning Solutions market was valued at 146.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Post-CMP cleaning is required to remove particles, organic residues, and metallic contaminants from wafers with different surface, chemical, and mechanical properties in various geometric features, without generating scratches, watermarks, surface roughness, corrosion, and dielectric constant shift.processing, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), construction, packaging, adhesive and heat-sealing applications. They bond with a variety of substrates, including wood, cloth, paper, or other porous materials.The market is dominated by few manufacturers from U.S. and Japan, the top ten players hold a share over 94% in 2019. Entegris is the largest producer, occupies for about 25.99% market share in the world, The second-tier players are Versum Materials (Merck KGaA), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Fujifilm, DuPont. The rest players include SKanto Chemical Company, Inc., BASF SE, Solexir, JT Baker (Avantor) and Technic also play important roles in the world. Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and China are the most important consumers of Post CMP Cleaning Solutions. In future, China will play an increasingly weighty role, due to its huge market demand from foundries.

By Market Verdors:

Entegris

Versum Materials (Merck KGaA)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Fujifilm

DuPont

Kanto Chemical Company, Inc.

BASF SE

Solexir

JT Baker (Avantor)

Technic

By Types:

Acidic Material

Alkaline Material

By Applications:

Metal Impurities, Particles

Organic Residues

