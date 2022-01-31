Infrared Night-vision Scope Market Research Report 2022

The global Infrared Night-vision Scope market was valued at 86.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .66% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Infrared night-vision scope (also known as active infrared night-vision scope) is optical electronic night vision equipment that uses photoelectric conversion technology to infrared searchlights illuminates the target, receiving the reflected infrared radiation to form an image. It is mainly used in military.The Infrared Night-vision Scope industry has developed rapidly recent years, and the industry concentration is very high due to the high technology. The several global leaders are in Belarus, Germany, and USA. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 80% market share of global in 2014. The key players include Yukon Advanced Optics, Orpha, Bushnell, ATN, Armasight, Starlight, LUNA OPTICS, and others. Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are tourism, hunting, exploration, and some military applications. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for Infrared Night-vision Scope will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Infrared Night-vision Scope is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Infrared Night-vision Scope industry will usher in a stable growth space.

By Market Verdors:

Yukon Advanced Optics

Orpha

Bushnell

ATN

Armasight

Starlight

LUNA OPTICS

Firefield

Night Owl Optics

Apresys

Shenzhen Ronger

Yunnan Yunao

Bosma

By Types:

Single Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope

Double Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope

By Applications:

Security

Outdoor Activities

Search and Rescue

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Infrared Night-vision Scope Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Single Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope

1.4.3 Double Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Security

1.5.3 Outdoor Activities

1.5.4 Search and Rescue

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Market

1.8.1 Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Infrared Night-vision Scope Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Infrared Night-vision Scope Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

