Global Armored Vehicle Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Armored Vehicle market was valued at 1743.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An armoured vehicle is an armed combat vehicle protected by armour, generally combining operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities.North America armored vehicle market is anticipated to show sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to the limited defense budget. The U.S. is anticipated to hold over 80% of the overall North American revenue share in 2014. Asia Pacific armored vehicle market is expected to show significant growth owing to the government initiative to strengthen its military power to counter internal or external terrorism. The region accounted for over 25% of the global share in 2014. MEA is expected to witness a rise in demand owing to terrorism activity and rising unrest in Iraq.

By Market Verdors:

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Iveco

Krauss-MaffeiWegmann

Lockheed Martin

Navistar

Oshkosh

Rheinmetall

Textron

Streit

Minerva

Armour Group

INKAS

GeneralDynamicsCorporation

STAT Industry

Textron, Inc.

Thales Group

Lenco

By Types:

Wheeled Armored Vehicles

Tracked Armored Vehicles

By Applications:

Military Use

Police Use

Civil Use

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Armored Vehicle Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Armored Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

1.4.3 Tracked Armored Vehicles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Armored Vehicle Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Military Use

1.5.3 Police Use

1.5.4 Civil Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Armored Vehicle Market

1.8.1 Global Armored Vehicle Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Armored Vehicle Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Armored Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Armored Vehicle Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Armored Vehicle Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Armored Vehicle Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Armored Vehicle Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Armored Vehicle Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Armored Ve

