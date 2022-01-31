Global FTIR Spectrometer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global FTIR Spectrometer market was valued at 296.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

FT-IR stands for Fourier Transform InfraRed, the preferred method of infrared spectroscopy. In infrared spectrometer, IR radiation is passed through a sample. Some of the infrared radiation is absorbed by the sample and some of it is passed through (transmitted). The resulting spectrum represents the molecular absorption and transmission, creating a molecular fingerprint of the sample. Like a fingerprint no two unique molecular structures produce the same infrared spectrum. This makes infrared spectroscopy useful for several types of analysis.FTIR spectrometers (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrometer) are widely used in organic synthesis, polymer science, petrochemical engineering, pharmaceutical industry and food analysis. In addition, since FTIR spectrometers can be hyphenated to chromatography, the mechanism of chemical reactions and the detection of unstable substances can be investigated with such instruments. We selected a total of 11 companies as samples.The 11 companies account for about 76% of the industry`s market share.We can think that this is a relatively concentrated market, mainly because there is a high technical threshold and brand awareness, so the degree of concentration is high.And these are big companies.

By Market Verdors:

Thermo Fisher

Perkin Elmer

Bruker

Agilent

Shimadzu

ABB

JASCO Corporation

MKS Instruments

TIANJIN GANGDONG SCI.&TECH. CO,.LTD

Beijing Beifeng Ruili Analytical Instruments(Group)Co.,Ltd.

Jiangsu Skyray Instrument Co.,Ltd.

By Types:

Portable

Desktop

Petrochemical

Food

Pharmaceutical

By Applications:

Application A

Application B

Others

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

