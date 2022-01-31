Global Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) market was valued at 15.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is the chemical 9,10- seco(5Z,7E)-5,7,10(19)-cholestatrien-3-ol. Vitamin D3 occurs in and is isolated from fish liver oils. It also is manufactured by ultraviolet irradiation of 7-dehydrocholesterol produced from cholesterol and is purified by crystallization.Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce vitamin D3 product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, NHU, etc. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D3. And the production share of vitamin D3 is responsible for 84.34% in the world in 2016. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D3 industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 45.81%, 11.33%and 9.51% in 2016. Vitamin D3 can be classified into three types: Vitamin D3 Oil, Vitamin D3 Powder and Vitamin D3 Crystallization. Survey results showed that 62.17% of the vitamin D3 market is 62.17%, 36.50% is Vitamin D3 Powder and 1.32% is Vitamin D3 Crystallization in 2016. With the development of economy, these industries will need more vitamin D3. So, vitamin D3 has a huge market potential in the future. The main raw material of vitamin D3 is NF grade cholesterol. Currently, on the global market, there are four companies can produce it, such as NK Chemicals, Nippon Fine Chemical, Dishman and Zhejiang Garden. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of vitamin D3 industry.

By Market Verdors:

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech

Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical

Kingdomway

NHU

DSM

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Fermenta

By Types:

Vitamin D3 Oil

Vitamin D3 Powder

Vitamin D3 Crystallization

By Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Feed Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

