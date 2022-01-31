High-Performance Glass Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass fiber is a material consisting of numerous extremely fine fibers of glass. High-Performance Glass Fiber is adjusting the composition of the glass fiber to make them have a better large-scale production technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Performance Glass Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five High-Performance Glass Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Performance Glass Fiber market was valued at 578.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 893.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer Composites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Performance Glass Fiber include AGY Holdings, Owens Corning, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp, Nittobo, Taishan Fiberglass, 3B Fibreglass, Jushi Group Co, Johns Manville and Nippon Electric Glass. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Performance Glass Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymer Composites

Non-Polymer Composites

Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Performance Glass Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Performance Glass Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-Performance Glass Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High-Performance Glass Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGY Holdings

Owens Corning

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp

Nittobo

Taishan Fiberglass

3B Fibreglass

Jushi Group Co

Johns Manville

Nippon Electric Glass

