Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automatic Platform Screen Door market was valued at 630.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automatic Platform Screen Door is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as an ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.Asia-Pacific occupied 67.33% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 19.15% and 9.33% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

By Market Verdors:

Nabtesco

Faiveley

Fangda

Kangni

Westinghouse

Horton Automatics

Stanley

Panasonic

Jiacheng

Shanghai Electric

KTK

Manusa

By Types:

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height Type

By Applications:

Metro

